Build digital experiences in the real world that are shared and persistent.
Synchronize multiple devices with our custom computer vision networking protocols. This breakthrough technology connects users together for both shared and collaborative AR experiences in real time!
Store digital objects in the real world and have them persist across time and app sessions. Our technology remembers the precise position of every AR object in a room so experiences extend beyond just one use.
Run AR sessions across both Android and iOS devices. We enable a full end-to-end system which integrates with current developer frameworks.
Our technology uses the latest advances in computer vision and 3-D mapping for an entirely markerless AR experience. Our advanced API connects any mobile device to the cloud for easy shared and persistent experiences.
